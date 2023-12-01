19-year-old arrested in connection to Salt Lake City shooting at party

SALT LAKE CITY — An arrest was made Friday in connection to a shooting along State Street in Salt Lake City that injured one man in October.

Andre Ruiz, 19, was arrested and booked into jail on multiple offences including one count of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, one first-degree felony count of discharge of a firearm and three counts of third-degree felony discharge of a firearm, among other charges.

The Gang Unit, with assistance from the Salt Lake City Police Department SWAT Team, made the arrest Friday morning while executing a court-authorized search warrant.

The arrest comes weeks after a 20-year-old man was shot and injured during a fight near 923 South State Street.

An investigation revealed the fight was initiated at a "large party" near 876 South Edison Street that started inside a house and continued outside.

Police reported Ruiz saw a man punch two of his friends and shot him in the leg in response. As the man ran away, he allegedly continued to shoot him before getting in a car and fleeing from the area.

The injured man who was shot was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials reported.

FOX 13 News initially reported a 20-year-old man was arrested after the incident, when the car he was driving flipped over during a chase with police, killing the passenger inside.

As West Valley City Police took over the fatal crash investigation due to officer-involved critical protocol being enacted, they booked Josue Yahir Hernandez-Perez into jail for the crash.

The police chase that led to the fatal accident was triggered when officers saw a car leaving the area of the initial party at a high rate of speed and began following it, believing the individuals inside may have had something to do with the shooting, officials initially explained.

Despite life-saving efforts by officers following the crash, 21-year-old Douglas Rodriguez died as a result.