$2,000 reward offered for info on 'person of interest' in West Valley City murder

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The U.S. Marshals Service is now involved in the search for a man possibly involved in the murder of an 82-year-old man earlier this week, and they're offering a reward for information leading to his arrest.

Noel Munoz Lopez, 34, was named a "person of interest" in the shooting death of Farrell Bartschi Monday morning in West Valley City. He is also wanted for violating his parole.

West Valley City Police Noel Munoz Lopez

West Valley City Police announced that the Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for tips that lead to Lopez's arrest.

Lopez was determined to be in the area of 3800 South 4200 West around 7 a.m. when Bartschi was shot and killed.

Lopez is 5’9”, 210 pounds, bald, and has a black beard and mustache. He is also known as Miguel Lopez or Little Snoopy, according to court documents from a prior arrest and conviction for attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts or other information about the case is asked to call the WVCPD tip line at 801-965-5200.