2 people killed in separate overnight shootings in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people were killed in separate overnight shootings in Salt Lake City, police reported early Saturday.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said the first shooting occurred at 1045 East 2100 South in the Sugar House neighborhood,

The second happened at 825 South Park Street just north of Pioneer Park.

It's not known whether anyone else was shot or injured in either of the incidents.

As of 1 a.m., police did not believe the shootings were connected, although the circumstances behind them were not known.

No arrests had been made as of the department's first release on the shootings.

In a social media post, Chief Mike Brown said officers and detectives were investigating both fatal shootings and asked people to avoid both locations.

