SPANISH FORK, Utah — Two people have been found dead inside a Spanish Fork home and a double homicide is suspected, police say.

The Spanish Fork Police Department said the bodies were found inside a home in the area of 2200 East and 1400 South.

A department spokesperson says officers are attempting to locate a person of interest possibly connected to the deaths, but no other information is available.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story