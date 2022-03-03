2 in custody following shooting at West Valley City home

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Two people were taken into custody after a shooting at a West Valley City home Thursday.

Officers responded to the home at Yea and found multiple bullet holes in the front window. Because they were unsure whether the shots had been fired from inside or outside the house, officers took cover for protection.

After attempting to call out to see if anyone was inside the home, police received no response. A relative of one of the residents later arrived at the house and told officers that two people were inside.

Once given a phone number to contact the occupants, officers were able to negotiate for them to come outside where they were taken into custody. The residents would not provide any information regarding the shots that had been fired.

Police said an investigation is now underway into the incident.