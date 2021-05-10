Watch
2 juveniles under arrest following robbery with airsoft gun behind Provo school

Provo Police Department
Posted at 5:10 PM, May 10, 2021
PROVO, Utah — Two juveniles were arrested Monday after using an airsoft gun to rob other children behind a Provo school.

The incident behind Rock Canyon Elementary School at 435 East 2320 North occurred before school was over for the day.

A gun used in the aggravated robbery was taken into evidence and later determined to be an airsoft gun. Airsoft guns are low-powered replicas that shoot projectiles similar to BBs that are commonly made out of plastic.

"No one was injured and there is no ongoing threat," the Provo Police Department said on social media.

