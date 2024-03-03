2 people killed in workplace shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people died Sunday afternoon in a shooting at their workplace on the west side of Salt Lake City.

The SLC Police Department said the shooting happened at 1678 S. Pioneer Road, which is the home of Varex Imaging, just west of I-215.

Two people were killed in the shooting.

No further details were immediately available, but SLCPD assured the public that there is no threat nor outstanding suspect, and this was not an active shooter situation.

The company's website says it develops and manufactures X-ray imaging components.