2 shot overnight in Salt Lake City; no arrests made

SALT LAKE CITY — No arrests have been made after two people were injured in an overnight shooting Saturday in Salt Lake City.

After receiving a 911 call about a person having been injured, police responded to a home near 1050 West 300 South after 12:30 a.m. Officers found one person with non-life-threatening injuries who was transported to the hospital.

During an investigation, it was learned that a second person had been dropped off at a local hospital, also with non-life threatening injuries.

While carrying out a search warrant at the home, detectives found multiple guns inside, which have been taken into evidence.

The location of where the shooting took place is still not known and no arrests have been made.