2 suspects arrested, 1 victim wounded after apparent shootout between cars in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah — Police in the Salt Lake area are investigating an incident in which people in two separate cars appeared to have rammed each other and fired gunshots, leaving one person wounded.

Multiple callers in Midvale reported hearing shots fired Sunday evening shortly after 6 p.m., according to a Unified Police Department spokesperson.

The first call came from the area of 700 East and 7000 South. Then shortly thereafter, police received a report of a woman who had been shot in Murray.

Police then also received reports of two cars that had been separately crashed and abandoned. They later determined that both vehicles were involved in the same shooting incident that the woman was involved in.

One car was found near 6400 South and 700 East. The other was found near 400 South and 800 East. Police said they found bullet holes in the cars and signs that they had rammed into each other.

Officers found two people who they believe were involved in the gunfire exchange. The pair of suspects tried to flee but were apprehended and taken into custody for questioning. A motive behind the shooting or whether others were involved was not immediately known.

The victim, whose condition is stable, is also being interviewed by investigators to determine if she was directly involved or not.

UPD's investigation is ongoing as of late Sunday night. They have reportedly found bullet holes, shell casings, and even a gun on the side of the road.