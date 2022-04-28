2 teens, another man break into Rocky Ridge church, steal from tithing box, police say

ROCKY RIDGE, Utah — A teenager has been arrested, and police are looking for two other men who allegedly worked together to break into a Rocky Ridge church and steal from a tithing box.

David Moroni Raynor, 18, now faces multiple charges after the break-in, including theft, burglary and criminal mischief.

Police say on April 13, Raynor and the two other suspects made multiple attempts to steal money from tithing boxes at the unidentified church, which was caught on video as the church had recently installed 30 surveillance cameras.

The three men were seen originally entering the church and being unsuccessful in opening up the boxes. The suspects left the church, only to return later after getting tools from Raynor's mother's house to help break the boxes.

At one point during the burglary, one of the suspects took a fire extinguisher from the wall and attempted to smash the boxes open. After being unable to open the boxes inside, the men went outside and were able to open one in that location.

Raynor said there were "only five or six envelopes in the box," according to the probable cause affidavit, adding that the envelopes contained only checks ranging from $300 to $900.

On April 23, Raynor's mother called the Juab County Sheriff's Office to say her son wanted to turn himself in. While speaking with detectives, Raynor said he committed the crime to help his brother pay for needed medical treatments.

Raynor allegedly identified the two other suspects who are reportedly known gang members and are still at-large.