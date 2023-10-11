2 teens hospitalized after non-fatal shooting in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — Two teenage boys are recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Ogden late Tuesday night.

Ogden Police said they received reports of shots fired near the 600 block of Cross Street around 10:45 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old both with gunshot wounds. Officers administered first aid, and the teens were both taken to the hospital. Police said the boys' wounds appear non-life-threatening.

It was not specified whether the two teens shot each other or if there was another suspect; however, officials said the incident "appeared to be isolated, with no threat to the public."

An investigation into the shooting is underway.