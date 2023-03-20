2-year-old Tooele boy shot by grandfather

TOOELE, Utah — A 2-year-old Tooele boy was accidentally shot by his grandfather, who is not allowed to possess firearms, police said.

On Sunday, Tooele City police were called to the home of Kurt Anthony Mora, 58, after a neighbor called to say Mora had shot his grandson. Another witness told officers he handed a gun to Mora who grabbed it before it went off, hitting the child.

The boy's injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, but his condition was not made available.

A witness also told police that Mora "may have been intoxicated" at the time of the shooting, according to the arrest documents. An officer reported they could smell the odor of alcohol on Mora's breath.

Mora confirmed the witness's account and told police that he was a convicted felon and had restricted firearms in his home. A search found five firearms with ammunition around the house, along with bags containing marijuana, mushrooms and a powdery-white substance.

The search also turned up a capsule-making machine, THC vape pens and a scale with bags of marijuana.

Mora was arrested on multiple counts, including discharge of firearms, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, and possession of drug paraphernalia.