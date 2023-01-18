20-year-old man shot, killed in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — One man is dead after being shot Tuesday evening in Ogden.

According to Ogden Police, officers responded to reports of gunshots fired near the area of 12th Street and Harrison Blvd. One person was hit and was taken to the hospital.

A department spokesperson later confirmed to FOX 13 News that the victim passed away from his injuries at the hospital. His name was not released, but officials said he was a 20-year-old man.

The shooting is under investigation; No further information was immediately available.

Rick Bork | FOX 13 News Police at the scene of a shooting Tuesday evening in Ogden.

FOX 13 News will provide updates to this breaking news story online and on the air as they become available.