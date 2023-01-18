Watch Now
20-year-old man shot, killed in Ogden

Rick Bork | FOX 13 News
Police at the scene of a shooting Tuesday evening in Ogden.
Posted at 9:57 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 23:57:27-05

OGDEN, Utah — One man is dead after being shot Tuesday evening in Ogden.

According to Ogden Police, officers responded to reports of gunshots fired near the area of 12th Street and Harrison Blvd. One person was hit and was taken to the hospital.

A department spokesperson later confirmed to FOX 13 News that the victim passed away from his injuries at the hospital. His name was not released, but officials said he was a 20-year-old man.

The shooting is under investigation; No further information was immediately available.

Police at the scene of a shooting Tuesday evening in Ogden.

