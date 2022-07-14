3 arrested on 19 counts of child abuse in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police announced the arrests of three suspects on multiple counts of child abuse Thursday.

Laurie Hackett, 32, Randee Coon, 31, and 52-year-old Kerri Pavlica all face 19 counts of Aggravated Child Abuse following their arrests earlier this week.

The investigation into the abuse began early Tuesday when police received information that two children, a 6-year-old and 17-year-old, were being treated for multiple injuries at Primary Children's Hospital.

According to the police report, the 17-year-old suffered from scalp swelling, multiple bruises on his face, black eyes, bruising on his back, two puncture wounds on his back, fractured vertebrae and injured ribs.

The 6-year-old old had similar injuries, including a burn on his face, a laceration to his kidney and liver, and swelling around his pancreas.

The teenager told detectives that Hackett, Coon and Pavlica held him down and "punched him in the groin, stabbed him with a knife and beat him with a pipe."

Coon admitted to hitting the victims and witnessed Hackett and Pavlica doing the same.

Detectives said Hackett claimed touching one of the victim's face with a torch was "accidental," but said Pavlica bound one of the children's wrists with rope.

Police added that the children were under the care of the three suspects for the last four weeks.

"The allegations of abuse and injury in this case are both disturbing and tragic," said Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown. "I am very proud of our patrol officers, detectives and our Special Victims Unit who worked so quickly to identify, locate and arrest these suspects."

The children remain in the care of doctors as their injuries are considered to be extensive and will required further medical attention.