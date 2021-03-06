Menu

3 people stabbed at Orem Denny's

Keith Srakocic/AP
A large sign marks a Denny's restaurant, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Cranberry, Pa.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Denny's Restaurant
Posted at 7:33 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 21:51:45-05

OREM, Utah — Police are investigating after three people were stabbed at a Denny's restaurant in Orem Friday.

Orem Police say three people were stabbed and are now being treated for their wounds. They are in stable condition.

A suspect has been taken into custody and is also receiving medical attention. However, police did not state what the treatment was for.

There is no danger to the public, the department said.

It was not stated what exactly happened, and the suspect was not named. This article will be updated as more information is released.

