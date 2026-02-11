54-year-old Heber City man arrested for allegedly waterboarding teen daughter

HEBER CITY, Utah — A 54-year-old Heber City man is facing aggravated child abuse charges after his 16-year-old daughter told police that he waterboarded her. FOX 13 News is not disclosing the name of the arrested party in an effort to protect the identity of the victim.

According to court documents, on January 21, Heber City police received a mandatory child abuse and neglect report from the Utah Division of Child and Family Services. The report stated that the 16-year-old girl didn't feel safe in her home and feared for her life.

Investigators spoke to the teen, who stated the incident happened one or two weeks prior to the interview.

The teen stated that she had gotten home from hanging out with friends when her father became upset that her room wasn't completely cleaned. The teen stated that her father grabbed her by the back of her neck and took her into the bathroom, where a sink was filling with water.

The father allegedly dunked the teen's head under the water before taking it out and splashing water on the teen's face. The victim couldn't remember how long this continued, but said she couldn't breathe for about 20 to 30 seconds.

In addition to the recent incident, the victim told police that the same act had happened to her now 8-year-old brother following another argument. The victim told police that following the argument, her father grabbed the young child and forced his head underwater several times.

In another incident, the victim stated that a few years prior, her father backhanded her torso when she wasn't compliant in doing something she was ordered to do.

The victim stated that after being struck, she started to cry, which prompted her father to make fun of her for crying. The incident allegedly caused bruising that lasted a week.

"I don't feel very safe," the victim told investigators. "When I go to bed, I feel like I can't sleep because I don't feel safe."

The father was arrested on Tuesday and is being held without bail as detectives believe he may be a danger to the two younger children in the home.