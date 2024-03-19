6 people hospitalized after shooting, stabbing outside Salt Lake City funeral home

SALT LAKE CITY — Several people were hospitalized after a chaotic scene outside a funeral home in downtown Salt Lake City, with three people stabbed and one person shot.

Monday around 1:30 p.m., Salt Lake City Police were called to a funeral home near 300 East and 100 South.

Outside the funeral home, there were four victims: three with stab wounds, and one with a gunshot wound. The gunshot victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The stabbing victims' statuses ranged from minor to serious, but non-life-threatening.

Officers also learned that a vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed. They were able to find and stop the vehicle just a few blocks away at at 35 W. Broadway. Inside were three people. Two had minor injuries and were taken to the hospital, while the third was uninjured and was detained for questioning.

At this point, police have not confirmed how many total people were involved, and investigators are working to determine what roles different people played in the incident.

Officials did confirm that they believe all those who were injured or otherwise involved were attending the same event at the funeral home.

A motive behind the incident was not known, but police did confirm that gang unit investigators are involved.