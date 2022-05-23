6 stolen vehicles recovered in Salt Lake City police operation

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police didn't come up empty-handed during a two-day hunt for "hot" vehicles.

The department's Auto Theft Unit nabbed six stolen vehicles last week and issued 21 citations, including one DUI given to a juvenile driver.

Because of operations like the one that took place May 18-19, stolen vehicle reports in Salt Lake City decreased in April by 27.8% compared to the monthly average over the previous seven years.

Last week's operation was the second conducted in Salt Lake City in 2022.

“Auto theft in Salt Lake City isn’t like it is in movies,” said Sgt. Richelle Bradley. “Having a vehicle stolen can have a devastating impact on the victim and can have lasting collateral financial consequences.”

Police reported one stolen vehicle recovered by the unit had to be flagged for drug contamination after drug paraphernalia was found inside.

According to a police department release, the Auto Theft Unit follows up on stolen vehicle cases, and deploys "into the field to track down known vehicle theft offenders who have warrants or to look for, and recover, stolen vehicles."

The Salt Lake City Liberty and Pioneer Bike Squads, along with the SLCPD Motors Squad and Special Investigations Unit assisted in the operation.