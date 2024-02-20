9-year-old arrested in shooting death of Tooele man

TOOELE, Utah — A 9-year-old has been arrested in the shooting death of a Tooele man who was related to the child, although police have released few details of the incident due to the age of the unidentified child.

The Tooele City Police Department said its officers were dispatched Friday night to a home in the area of 380 West Millcreek Way where a 32-year-old man was reportedly unconscious and bleeding from his head.

When officers arrived, they found the 32-year-old man with what looked like a gunshot wound to his head. The victim, who was an unspecified family member of the child, was transported to the hospital where he later died.

It's not known what charges the 9-year-old faces or what led to the shooting. Police say they are unable to release any further information.

"Due to the extremely sensitive nature of this case and the ages of those involved, we are not able to release more information at this time," the department said in a statement.

