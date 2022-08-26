Suspect at large after 9-year-old thwarts kidnapping attempt in North Ogden

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — A 9-year-old girl was able to stop a man from kidnapping her while she walked near a North Ogden church on Thursday.

Police said the kidnapping attempt happened around 3 p.m. outside the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 626 East 2600 North.

The girl was walking to meet her family at the church after leaving North Ogden Elementary school when a man wearing all black clothing and a surgical mask said he could help her find her family.

The suspect then grabbed the girl by her arm while opening the door of his own vehicle. Before getting in, the girl kicked the suspect in the leg and ran away.

Police said the suspect was seen leaving eastbound on 2600 North.

On Friday, the principal of the school, Shirley Passey, sent a note to parents that said a male adult was seen near the playground that morning trying to talk to children in the sandbox.

"[The children] ignored him and told the playground monitor. The police was call (sic) and arrived within minutes. The officers spoke with the male adult and are taking care of the situation," Passey wrote.

The suspect was described as being between 20-30 years old and drove a black "sporty type" car with an unknown sticker in the rear window.