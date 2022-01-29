Watch
Air Force airman sentenced for lighting police car on fire during Salt Lake City riot

FOX 13
Larry Raynold Williams was sentenced to home confinement for lighting a police car on fire during Salt Lake City riots in 2020.
Posted at 5:30 PM, Jan 28, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — An airman with the U.S. Air Force was sentenced Friday for lighting a police car on fire during a riot in Salt Lake City in 2020.

Larry Raynold Williams was sentenced to 12 months home confinement and 24 months supervised release for participating in the May 30, 2020 riots that sprung from protests over the death of George Floyd.

Williams plead guilty to a charge of civil disorder last year after he was seen throwing a lit piece of fabric onto the overturned police car.

Williams was photographed during the riots wearing an M50 gas mask with markings consistent with those used at Hill Air Force Base, where he was stationed.

