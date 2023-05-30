Watch Now
Amazon delivery driver becomes 'porch pirate' in Cottonwood Heights

Cottonwood Heights Police Department
Unknown Amazon driver caught on camera taking another package from a resident's home
Posted at 2:02 PM, May 30, 2023
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — The most unlikely of porch pirates was caught on camera preying upon packages left outside a Cottonwood Heights home last week.

Of all people, an Amazon delivery driver was seen on May 20 walking up to a home to drop off a package, but is then seen leaving with a different package previously left by the U.S. Postal Service.

Cottonwood Heights police say the Amazon driver is then seen getting into his corporate van and driving away with the purloined package.

Anyone with information that can help identify the driver is asked to call police.

