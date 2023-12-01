Amber Alert issued for 10-month-old Idaho child; suspect is 'armed and dangerous'

VICTOR, Idaho — The suspect connected to an Amber Alert issued overnight in nearby Idaho is considered armed and dangerous and officials are warning people to not approach him.

According to the alert, the Teton County Sheriff's Office says 10-month-old Zeke Best is missing after being abducted from his home in Victor.

The suspect, Jeremy Best, 48, is the boy's biological father. The infant's mother, 38-year-old Kali Jean Randall, was found dead inside the home and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Officials say they were deputies were dispatched to the home in Victor after a "disturbance" was heard over the phone by a 911 dispatcher. When deputies arrived, they found Randall unresponsive.

The sheriff's office said Jeremy Best is heavily armed and should not be approached.

Best is described as 5'11" and weighing 245 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He is believed to be driving a black 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe with Idaho license plate 1T39349.

Anyone who sees Best or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff's office at 209-354-2323.