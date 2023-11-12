Watch Now
'Armed and dangerous' shooting suspect at large in Millard County

Millard County Sheriff's Office
Zachary Pikyavit
Screenshot_20231112_071824_Chrome.jpg
Posted at 7:27 AM, Nov 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-12 09:27:59-05

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — Residents have been warned to not make contact with a suspect described as "armed and dangerous" by the Millard County Sheriff's Office.

Zachary Pikyavit, 31, was allegedly involved in a shooting in the Meadow area Saturday.

When sheriff's office deputies and Utah Highway Patrol troopers arrived at the shooting scene, Pikyavit had already fled the area.

Pikyavit has long black hair and was wearing a gray hoodie, jeans and a bandana.

No information on what led to the shooting or the conditions of those shot were made available.

Anyone who sees Pikyavit is urged to call police.

