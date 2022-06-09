Arrests made in connection to Salt Lake City murder investigation

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City police arrested two people wanted in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex on Monday night.

Erik Virgen,18, and Malibu Rose Mawson, 20, are currently charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary as police investigate their role in the fatal shooting of a teenager.

The arrests come following the Monday night shooting at the Seasons at Pebble Creek Apartments in which 19-year-old Anthony Wheatley died at the scene. At some point, a fight broke out between several people inside the apartment and multiple rounds were fired.

Mawson is accused of helping to set up the initial robbery with Wheatley, while Virgen faces firearm-related charges. Both were located in Enoch and transported to the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.