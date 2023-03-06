Arson arrest made in Sandy apartment fire that displaced multiple residents

SANDY, Utah — A woman was arrested on an arson charge for allegedly igniting a fire at a Sandy apartment complex that displaced multiple residents and damaged up to 12 units.

Crystal Moss, 38, was arrested on one count of arson that resulted in damage exceeding $5,000 in value, a second-degree felony.

The 2-alarm fire was sparked just before 3 a.m. near 8176 South 1300 East, an apartment complex right next door to a fire station.

Court documents for Moss report that she approached police officers during the investigation and admitted to them she was responsible for starting the fire.

During an interview with officials, Moss said she used a lighter to "ignite a tree of life, which was placed inside a cauldron, near her bedroom door," documents state.

To "speed up the process," Moss told officials she poured a bottle of alcohol on the object.

Court documents report Moss said she wanted to "burn away the negative energy, sadness, and pain in her life," and she "wanted to burn the universe, but didn't want to hurt anyone."

When the fire grew, she took her dog and went outside without warning neighbors of the fire, arresting documents report, although she said she tried to alert the nearby fire department by banging on the garage door.

Moss is being held with bail in the Salt Lake County jail.