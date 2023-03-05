Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Multiple residents dispaced after Sandy apartment fire

Sandy Fire
Robert Francis
Sandy Fire
Posted at 8:15 AM, Mar 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-05 10:15:30-05

SANDY, Utah — Multiple residents have been displaced from their homes following an overnight 2-alarm apartment fire in Sandy.

Crews were called to the scene just before 3 a.m. at 8176 South 1300 East, which is directly next door to a city fire station.

With smoke and flames consuming the building, police officers went door to door to get people away from the fire.

Up to 12 of the apartment units were damaged and considered not livable for residents. The American Red Cross is on hand to help those who were displaced.

Two members of the Sandy Police Department were treated for smoke inhalation, while a firefighter suffered minor injuries. A resident of the building was also transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

Officials have begun an investigation into what started the fire.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere