Multiple residents dispaced after Sandy apartment fire

SANDY, Utah — Multiple residents have been displaced from their homes following an overnight 2-alarm apartment fire in Sandy.

Crews were called to the scene just before 3 a.m. at 8176 South 1300 East, which is directly next door to a city fire station.

With smoke and flames consuming the building, police officers went door to door to get people away from the fire.

Up to 12 of the apartment units were damaged and considered not livable for residents. The American Red Cross is on hand to help those who were displaced.

Two members of the Sandy Police Department were treated for smoke inhalation, while a firefighter suffered minor injuries. A resident of the building was also transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

Officials have begun an investigation into what started the fire.