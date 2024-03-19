At least 3 injured, 3 in custody after Salt Lake City stabbing

SALT LAKE CITY — At least three people were injured and one person was taken into custody in downtown Salt Lake City after a stabbing Tuesday afternoon.

The injuries of the three individuals varied from minor to serious, Salt Lake City police reported.

Not many details were made immediately available as an investigation is underway.

FOX 13 News

Salt Lake City Police officials said the situation unfolded near 400 East 100 South, although the individual was taken into custody at 35 West Broadway.

While a stabbing was confirmed to have happened, officials said they are also investigating whether a shooting also occurred.

