Attorney pleads guilty to federal charges, sentenced to 73 months in prison

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City attorney was sentenced to 73 months in prison Tuesday after he plead guilty to federal charges of money laundering and wire fraud.

Calvin Curtis confessed to stealing millions of dollars from at least 23 clients over the past 13 years, many of whom were severely disabled.

A large portion of the stolen money belonged to Glenn McConkey, an elderly woman with Alzheimer's disease and dementia. McConkey is the mother of famous skier, Shane McConkey, who died in 2009.

FOX 13 Investigates first reported that McConkey hired Curtis to handle her estate after her son died while attempting a ski-BASE jump in Italy in 2009. Curtis originally advised McConkey to disinherit her 10-year-old granddaughter and name him as trustee.

McConkey is now in a memory unit, requiring 24/7 care for Alzheimer's disease.

A family friend said, at first, she thought Curtis might have simply mismanaged McConkey's money. But the family later learned that the funds were outright stolen.

According to documents filed in United States District Court, he "used proceeds to support a lavish lifestyle with frequent travel, to purchase tickets to basketball and football games, to give lavish gifts to others, and to support the operations of his law firm... CURTIS diverted funds through fraudulent means from at least 22 other trusts as well."

In October, Curtis was ordered to pay back $12,101,362.20 of stolen money to McConkey. However, his defense attorney says Curtis does not have the money to pay back McConkey and other victims.