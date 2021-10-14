Authorities say SLC man offered over 200 underage girls thousands for nude photos

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City man accused of offering to pay hundreds of underage girls for nude photos was arrested Wednesday.

Jesse Neal Knight, 36, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on multiple counts of human trafficking of a child and sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Utah Attorney General's office was originally notified last month about Neal when he allegedly asked two teenage girls for nude photos. During the investigation, it was learned that one of the girls was paid additional money to provide Neal with photos of a toddler family member.

After search warrant showed that Knight had offered money to over 200 underage girls for photos, and he later admitted to paying about $30,000 over three years for nude pictures through social media and payment accounts.

In all, it was found that he had paid approximately 27 girls for photos and that he had been in contact with one victim as recently as the day he was arrested.

Nude photos of a 3-year-old girl were on Knight's phone after he was apprehended. Once in custody, Knight told officials that he asked the underage girls to also perform sex acts and that he wanted to meet them in person, which he never did.

In addition to the 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and nine counts of a human trafficking of a child, Knight was also booked on three counts of enticement of a minor and a count of dealing in materials harmful to a minor.