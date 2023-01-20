Barricaded felon arrested at Salt Lake City motel after SWAT standoff

SALT LAKE CITY — A wanted felon who officers believed had access to guns was arrested overnight following a standoff that led to a partial evacuation of a Salt Lake City motel.

After being spotted committing a traffic violation while riding a bicycle Thursday night, Juan Garibaldi refused to stop for Salt Lake City police and fled the scene near 850 West North Temple Street.

Officers later spotted Garibaldi, 44, run into a nearby motel and had sections of the property evacuated because of his having multiple, felony weapons-related warrants out of his arrest.

Following several unsuccessful hours attempting to communicate with Garibaldi, a search warrant was authorized and officers entered the motel room. After initially failing to comply with the orders of SWAT officers, Garibaldi eventually surrendered.

While in the motel room, officers found a woman inside, but did not take her into custody. The woman's relationship with Garibaldi was not made available.

Police said no shots were fired and no one was injured during the standoff.