Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Police apprehend suspect barricaded inside Sandy home

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 13
Police surround Sandy home due to aggravated assault subject being barricaded inside
Sandy Barricaded Subject
Posted at 4:09 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 18:41:19-05

SANDY, Utah — Police were able to safely apprehend a suspect who had barricaded himself inside a Sandy home Monday.

Police said the 26-year-old suspect is wanted on multiple felony warrants and other pending cases. When police attempted to make contact with him as he left the house at 400 East 10105 South, the suspect ran back inside.

Other people inside the home were allowed to leave and no injuries were reported.

About two hours after the incident began, police were able to take the suspect into custody.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere