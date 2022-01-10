Police apprehend suspect barricaded inside Sandy home

SANDY, Utah — Police were able to safely apprehend a suspect who had barricaded himself inside a Sandy home Monday.

Police said the 26-year-old suspect is wanted on multiple felony warrants and other pending cases. When police attempted to make contact with him as he left the house at 400 East 10105 South, the suspect ran back inside.

Other people inside the home were allowed to leave and no injuries were reported.

About two hours after the incident began, police were able to take the suspect into custody.