Bingham High School coach arrested over alleged sexual relationship with student

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A coach at Bingham High School in South Jordan was arrested after police say he had a sexual relationship with a female student on the wrestling team.

Anthony Jordan Wanless, 29, was arrested Friday and faces multiple charges, including sexual exploitation of a minor, enticing a minor by internet or text, and dealing in materials harmful to a minor.

The school's resource officer began an investigation after other wrestlers told a school administrator that a coach "was doing inappropriate things with a female wrestler." In a meeting with the officer, the students said the wrestler said she was in a "relationship" with Wanless.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the students claimed the wrestler said Wanless was "having a bad marriage and that she was helping him get through it." The wrestler also relayed that she had performed a sexual act with Wanless in a school equipment closet.

When the wrestler met with school administrators, she "was not forth coming (sic) with information," but her parents gave permission to take her phone to confirm a relationship with Wanless. During their search of the phone, officials found sexually explicit conversations and photographs the student had sent to Wanless, along with photos the coach had also sent to the wrestler.