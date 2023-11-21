Body camera footage shows shooting that led to death of 16-year-old

SANDY, Utah — Sandy police shared body camera footage Tuesday of an officer-involved shooting that ended with the death of a 16-year-old driving a stolen van earlier this month.

Police say the unidentified teen stole a U.S. Army van at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 9 and would later lead to a pursuit. Just after noon that day, an officer opened fire on the van.

Officials say an Army recruiter saw the suspect stealing the van and called police. South Jordan police originally tried to stop the teen near Bangerter Highway but chose not to engage in a pursuit.

Later that morning, a person called 9-1-1 and reported a teenager driving a U.S. Army van through the neighborhood and asking for gas. At that point, officers found the teen followed him through Sandy, unsuccessfully trying tire spikes at a few locations to stop him.

On Monroe Street, an officer approached the driver, yelling, “Get out of the car now! Get out of the car now! Get out of the car now!”

Police said the suspect backed up, made a U-Turn and started driving into oncoming traffic before hitting a motorcyclist who was severely injured. Two officers then chased after the teens in their police vehicles with flashing lights and sirens.

The teen turned the stolen van around in a business complex and headed back towards the officers and swerved at one who had gotten out of his vehicle. That’s when the officer shot several rounds at the suspect in the oncoming van.

After bumping into another police vehicle parked in its path, the van finally came to a stop.

Officers are seen removing the teen from the van and laying him on the ground. The teen later died at a hospital.

Officials said one officer remains on paid administrative leave as the Unified Police Department and the District Attorney’s office investigate the incident.