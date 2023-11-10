16-year-old driving stolen car dies after police shooting in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — A 16-year-old boy died Friday morning after being involved in a police shooting in Sandy the day prior.

What ended in an officer-involved critical incident began as a report of a suspicious vehicle being driven in the Sandy area.

Officials reported the vehicle had been stolen and began to pursue the vehicle from a distance, without flashing lights and sirens.

When the driver, later identified as a 16-year-old boy, realized he was being followed, police said he attempted to evade officers.

As the teen was trying to get away, he encountered more officers and drove into oncoming traffic, hitting a motorcyclist in the area of Monroe Street and 90th South.

After the crash, the teen continued to drive away from officers, when he hit a dead end and shots were fired by police, officials told FOX 13 News.

The teen was taken to the hospital after the incident and he died of his injuries Friday morning.

The motorcyclist was also taken to the hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

Officials said the Officer Involved Critical Incident Protocol team is still investigating the situation and was not able to provide further information about how many officers were involved and how many shots were fired.

Further details about the identity of the teen as well as what led up to the fatal incident were also not made available.