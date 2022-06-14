Watch
Bountiful father arrested after allegedly fleeing with 3-year-old child

Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - A police officer carries handcuffs. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Posted at 7:23 AM, Jun 14, 2022
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A Bountiful man was arrested Monday night after police say he attempted to flee with his 3-year-old child.

Dustin Matthews faces charges of suspicion of kidnapping and child endangerment following an incident that began when officers attempted to serve a court order demanding he relinquish his three young children.

When confronted by officers after pulling into the driveway of his home, Matthews fled the scene with his 3-year-old child, leaving behind his 6- and 8-year-old children.

Several resources were immediately called into action to search for Matthews and the child, including a Department of Public Safety helicopter and the Davis County Abduction Response Team.

A nearby resident informed police after seeing Matthews in the neighborhood.

When confronted by police about a mile away from his home, Matthews began to fight with officers, leading to a taser being deployed to subdue him.

The child was uninjured and Matthews was taken into custody in less than an hour after the incident began.

It's not known why a court had ordered Matthews to turn over his children to authorities.

