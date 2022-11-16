Bountiful man who killed mother, stuffed her body in freezer denied release from hospital

FARMINGTON, Utah — A Bountiful man who killed his mother and stuffed her body into a freezer in 2006 has been denied release from a state hospital.

Judge Ronald Russell issued his ruling today following a Sept. 30 hearing that asked for Hauck to be allowed to move to an apartment near the hospital.

In his decision, Russell said the conditional release plan is not "adequate to control Mr. Hauck's dangerousness," as he still suffers from mental illness and remains a danger to himself and others.

In August 2006, Hauck, then 18 years old, killed his mother, Laura, by slitting her throat as she slept in their Bountiful townhouse. He then took her body and stuffed it into a basement freezer before fleeing to Montana where he was later arrested.

Hauck was ordered to a state hospital for 15 years to life after being found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Russell's ruling states that 16 years after the crime, Hauck is still attracted to violent media and has episodes of "rage." His medication is currently given to him daily and Hauck is monitored to make sure he takes it. Without that monitoring, Russell said that structure in his life would be gone.