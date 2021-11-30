Bountiful police return packages after nabbing porch pirates

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — If anyone is as dastardly as the Grinch during the holidays, it's porch pirates who steal gifts without a care in the world.

Luckily for one Bountiful neighborhood, officers were able to right a serious wrong after two suspects were seen making off with "gifts" that weren't theirs.

Police say they received a report Monday afternoon of a man and woman stealing packages off porches in the 400 North 200 West neighborhood. A sharp-eyed witness was able to give police a description of the suspects and the stolen Honda Civic they were driving.

Officers soon located the vehicle near Viewmont High School, but the suspects raced away when police tried initiating a traffic stop. Instead of risking the public's safety over packages, the officers chose not to pursue the vehicle.

However, Centerville police officers quickly located the Civic outside a local Target, and the suspects were found and detained in a nearby parking lot.

Bountiful police were able to play Santa Claus without the red suit by returning all the packages to their rightful owners, making the season bright for some lucky residents.

Police remind residents to not confront porch pirates, but call 9-1-1 and give the best description possible to give officers.