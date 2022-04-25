Watch
Bowler caught stealing prize money from Tooele alley

Tooele All Star Bowling.jpg
Tooele All Star Bowling.jpg
Posted at 10:26 AM, Apr 25, 2022
TOOELE, Utah — A regular at a Tooele bowling alley was caught on camera stealing prize money, police said.

According to the probable cause affidavit, security video showed Casey Sullivan, 39, taking $2,089 from a locker at All Star Bowling on April 17.

An officer viewed the video and saw Sullivan take a container with the money and a bowling bowl from a locker and then head into the bathroom. The container was later found in the bathroom garbage can.

The officer visited the bowling alley the following day and took Sullivan into custody, where he confessed to taking the money and spending it to pay off bills.

