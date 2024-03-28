Brighton man charged after pulling shotgun on snowboarder

BRIGHTON, Utah — A Brighton resident has been charged with multiple counts after he was caught on video last month threatening a snowboarder who had come near his property with a shotgun.

Keith Robert Stebbings was charged with one count of aggravated assault and another for threat of violence.

A group of friends had been renting a cabin near Stebbings' home on South Old Prospect Avenue in Little Cottonwood Canyon, when one, Loren Robinson, went out on Feb. 26 to snowboard.

While Robinson was filming his run, Stebbings is seen standing in his path while holding a shotgun. As Robinson gets closer, the homeowner can be heard saying, "Private property, you (expletive)."

During the confrontation, Stebbings, 67, can be seen pushing Robinson numerous times, while also pointing the shotgun at the snowboarder and saying "if you do it again there will be holes in you.”

Robinson admitted to mistakenly crossing over into Stebbings' property, but a later investigation found that there was no private property signage at the residence.

The area near Old Prospect Avenue, which is city-owned, is used by skiers and snowboarders who backcountry ski, but have to go through some private drives to get there.

Following the incident, Brighton Mayor Dan Knopp said the city was working with police to deescalate the tension between Stebbings and other snowboarders and skiers.