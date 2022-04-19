Cache Co. deputies shoot suspect following home robbery, chase

PARADISE, Utah — A male suspect was shot by a deputy with the Cache County Sheriff's Office following a home robbery and chase that ended in Paradise on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff's office, the man broke into a home in Wellsville armed with an AR15 rifle and demanded the keys the homeowners' van. After the suspect left the home, the victims called 911 to report the robbery.

When the suspect was later located in the van, he fled as deputies attempted a traffic stop. The suspect then began a high-speed pursuit that went from Wellsville and through Nibley before ending with the shooting in Paradise.

The suspect was transported to Logan Regional Hospital in an unknown condition.

Raw video below shows scene in Wellsville following home robbery

Cache County Officer-Involved shooting

Since there was an officer-involved shooting involving the Cache County Sheriff's Office, the Northern Utah Critical Incident Team is leading the investigation.