Cache Co. high school students face sexual abuse charges over hazing incident

MILLVILLE, Utah — Three students from Ridgeline High School face sexual abuse charges following an alleged hazing incident that occurred on a bus traveling home from a sporting event.

The Cache County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred on Aug. 19 as the team was returning from an "out of state sports event." Ridgeline High School's football schedule shows the team played at Stansbury Park on that night.

According to the department, one student claimed to have been assaulted in a hazing-type incident on the bus. An investigation into the incident found multiple juvenile victims.

The investigation determined that three juveniles "allegedly engaged in, or attempted to engage in, activity of a forcible sexual nature with several juvenile victims."

Investigators with the sheriff's office have asked for all three suspects to be charged with one count each of forcible sexual abuse and one count of attempted forcible sexual abuse.

The case is now being reviewed by the Cache County Attorney's Office.