Camera catches woman stealing car left running in Sandy driveway

SANDY, Utah — No matter how many warnings are given, many Utahns never learn that warming up cold vehicles by leaving them running outside is a recipe for a stolen ride.

The latest example came within the past few days and was picked up on security video.

Someone left a Kis Sportage running in a Sandy driveway near 1450 East Marbella Street, making for an enticing opportunity for a couple passing by in a pickup truck.

Sandy police shared the surveillance video showing the Ford F250 driving by and noticing the running car. The pickup stops a few feet away and a woman is seen getting out and running towards the Kia before getting inside and driving off.

The Kia then backs up and joins the pickup in driving off towards the east.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the Kia with dealer plate 459A005 or older model while Ford F250 with a chrome toolbox in the bed is asked to call police.