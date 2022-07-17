Levi and Jen Jorgensen took their families camping this weekend, completely unaware of an armed and dangerous man who could be in the mountains.

“So creepy," said Jen. "We're just out here in the middle of nowhere, and we don't even know there's this man out here that could kill us.”

A nationwide manhunt for a Heber City homicide suspect, Michael Grant Asman, continues this weekend, and police are asking for help locating the man suspected of killing his girlfriend, Julie Ann Burns, who was found dead Thursday morning.

Police still have no clear idea where Asman might be, searching far and wide for him with local authorities in Wasatch County and the U.S. Marshals Service focusing on California, where Asman has visited frequently.

The police want people camping to be looking out for Asman, since he has been known to go up in the mountains, Heber City Police Department spokesman Phil Kirk said.

“The danger factor is because he's killed one person, we believe, and he's still armed," he said. "Anybody in that situation, we're going to consider extremely dangerous.”

Asman is 5'6", weighs 195 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. The suspect was last seen leaving a Maverik gas station in Heber City around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, and might be driving a white Chevrolet pickup truck shown in the gas station's security photos. Asman bought some caffeine energy drinks and could have been preparing for a long drive away from Heber, Kirk said.

“We're just encouraging people just to be extra alert, but don't be frightened going to a campsite," he said. "At this point, there's no strong indication that anybody's at real serious risk.”

The Jorgensens don’t feel too panicked at Jordanelle State Park, but they do wish they had a heads up about the danger.

“They can put a sign in the pay booth," said Levi.

"I don't think that they need to like, come and tell us, but for sure, a sign of just like, this is what's happening, because we have no idea," added Jen. "We're out here, we're not on our phones.”

FOX 13 News spoke with the victim’s sister Saturday; Burns’ children are currently in a safe house, and the family can’t move forward with the funeral until Asman is found and their nieces can come back, she said.