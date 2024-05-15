Canyonlands National Park looking to identify pair suspected of stealing artifacts

MOAB, Utah — Authorities with the National Park Service are asking for the public's help to identify two people who they say stole artifacts from an archaeological site.

Canyonlands National Park said its law enforcement rangers are looking for the man and woman pictured above. Officials say the pair entered a closed area, removed artifacts from a cabinet, and "handled historic harnesses in a manner that had potential to damage them."

This occurred on March 23 around 5:30 p.m. in the Cave Spring Cowboy Camp in the Needles district of the park. Park officials are asking for tips from anyone who was in the area, as well as anyone who can help identify the suspects.

Tips can be made by calling 888-653-0009, or via email HERE.

"National parks are some of the most special, treasured, and protected areas of our country. To protect their natural and cultural resources for this and future generations, all visitors to national parks are expected to follow park laws and regulations and practice Leave No Trace principles to minimize their impact on park lands," the park service wrote in Wednesday's announcement.