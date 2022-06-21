CEDAR CITY, Utah — Sometimes the suspects make things really easy.

That's what happened Sunday when a man led Cedar City police on a chase that ended, in of all places, the parking lot of the local jail.

An officer allegedly saw Jeffrey Thomas Weber, 44, drive his white van through a red light on Sunday night. Instead of stopping when the officer flashed his lights and turned on his siren, Weber continued to "drive at high speeds," according to the arrest report.

During the pursuit, the officer said Weber swerved into other lanes several times and opened the driver side door while the van was in motion multiple times.

"I believe the suspect driver demonstrated wanton disregard for the safety for himself and others on the road," the officer wrote.

Eventually, Weber pulled into a parking lot. But it was not an ordinary parking lot.

It was the parking lot of the Iron County Jail.

Once Weber stopped the van, he refused to follow the officer's commands by getting out with his hands up. When Weber did leave the van, he was detained by several officers.

Weber admitted to using methamphetamine and other drugs within the last 24 hours, and struggled "to comprehend questions, showed a lack of concentration and would ask the same question multiple times," the officer wrote.

Weber was arrested and made the short walk to the jail entrance where he faces charges of DUI, reckless driving and failure to stop.