ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — Sitting alongside his attorney, Chad Daybell is participating in a change of venue hearing for his upcoming murder trial.

The online hearing is in front of District Judge Steven Boyce, along with Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood and Fremont County Prosecutor Lindsey Blake.

Daybell, and his wife Lori, are accused of the murder of Lori's children, Tylee Ryan and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, while Chad also faces charges of murdering his ex-wife, Tammy Daybell.