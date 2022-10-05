Charges filed against man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Charges were filed Wednesday against a man who is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend in Salt Lake City last week.

Lyberdee Cisneros, 24, died after a shooting at an apartment complex located at 780 N. 900 W. on the night of September 25.

The sister of Cisneros described her to FOX 13 News as someone who was very loving and thoughtful.

On Wednesday, her boyfriend, Jayden Wade Fernelius, 20, was formally charged with her murder.

Fernelius now faces multiple charges including one count of murder.

Court documents state Fernelius initially told police Cisneros shot herself in the head, then changed his story "multiple times" when questioned further.

At the end of his interview, Fernelius told police he would "shoot [them] too" if they did not remove his handcuffs, court documents state.

A report from the Medical Examiner determined the death of Cisneros to be caused by two gunshot wounds and their placement did not support a self-inflicted injury, documents state.

Domestic violence victim resources (free, 24/7, confidential):