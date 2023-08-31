Child climbing out window for help leads to arrest of '8 Passengers' mother

IVINS, Utah — After a Youtube star was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse, new information details that a child climbed out of a window to get help, which led to the discovery of abuse.

Ruby Franke, known for her Youtube channel "8 Passengers," which garnered the attention of millions of people around the world, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of second-degree felony aggravated child abuse.

Arresting documents detail that the arrest was made after a child climbed out of the window of an Ivins residence belonging to Jodi Hildebrandt and ran to a neighbor's home.

Hildebrandt, who is involved with a parent counseling service called "ConneXions," was also arrested in relation to the case.

The child knocked on the door and asked for food and water but the neighbor noticed duct tape on the child's ankles and wrists and called police, documents state.

Police described the wounds, neglect and malnourishment of the child to be "severe," arresting documents state, and the child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

After the first child was taken to the hospital, another child was discovered in the home and was found to be malnourished as well, officers reported.

Arresting documents state Franke was seen on a Youtube video filmed in the residence just days before the incident, which "adds to Ms. Franke...being present in the home and having knowledge of the abuse, malnourishment and neglect," documents state.

Franke did not speak with police and instead requested a lawyer, arrest information reports. She was ordered to be held without bail in the Washington County jail.