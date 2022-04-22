Child dies after grandmother forced her to drink whiskey, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. — Police in Louisiana say a 4-year-old girl died after allegedly being forced to drink whiskey by her grandmother as a form of punishment.

Paramedics were called to the Baton Rouge home Thursday morning and found China Record laying motionless on the floor, WBRZ reports. Despite efforts to revive the girl, China died of alcohol poisoning with a blood-alcohol level of .680.

The girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, and mother, Kadjah Record, were both arrested and booked for first-degree murder.

According to the arrest warrant, the grandmother became upset after China had taken a sip of whiskey from a bottle that was left out in the home. Roxanne Record forced her granddaughter “to consume the remainder of the bottle which was possibly over half full while on her knees in the hallway,” detectives wrote.

Throughout the punishment, China's mother is accused of watching and doing nothing; only putting her daughter in a bathtub when she stopped breathing.